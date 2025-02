Sturm launch an infrastructural offensive

Project 1: "We will install a pitch heating system at TZ Messendorf by next winter," says managing director Thomas Tebbich. There are three options for this: with deep drilling, 15 or 30 centimeter spacing of the heating loops. The cost: 1.2 million euros! And the operating costs are steep: a full day of heating costs between 4000 and 5000 euros, at least 30 days per heating period are required - making a total of 150,000 euros per winter! About as much as a training camp in Catez.