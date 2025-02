This is how police officers decide whether to shoot

When the going gets tough, nobody wants to be in the shoes of a police officer: as we reported, a Hungarian (46) acted as a virtual terrorist in Schwanenstadt at the weekend. It was unclear until the last second whether he was actually armed or even carrying a bomb. Fortunately, neither was the case. But before the mentally ill man surrendered and lay down on the platform, police officers faced him with an assault rifle at the ready and had to decide whether to pull the trigger or not. But how do you make such a life or death decision in a matter of seconds?