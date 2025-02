“This sent out completely the wrong signal”

No consideration for the athletes, too little transparency, too much paragraphism and a type of agreement that actually implies that the big stars can take care of themselves - these are the points that anger Cepic in the case involving world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner. "It was a strange approach," he says, unable to understand why the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) did not take the case to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport.