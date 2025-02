“Just a touch over”: Muller gives Laimer a dressing down

No humiliation

In passing, Müller also commented on his late substitution in the CL match against Celtic Glasgow. "That's a humiliation. It made me sad and I feel sorry for him. I was shocked," Lothar Matthäus said on Sky about coach Vincent Kompany's decision. Müller, on the other hand, sees it very differently. "I didn't feel that way at all," the Bayern player told DAZN.