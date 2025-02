“Associations have no interest in volleyball”

"Top volleyball in Innsbruck is history, actually in the whole of Austria." Tirol boss Hannes Kronthaler has had enough and is withdrawing his twelve-time Bundesliga champions from the championship at the end of the season. The businessman recently criticized the lack of support from the state and the association and takes a critical view of the AVL's development. The fact that the Champions League starter does not have its own hall is an indictment of politics.