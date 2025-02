Hunting vs. forestry: shooting orders to protect the forest

"Up and down the country, the authorities approve exceptions in accordance with §52 of the Tyrolean Hunting Act in order to take action against allegedly excessive game populations," reports Neos MP Birgit Obermüller after numerous discussions with the Tyrolean hunting community, "there has therefore been a kind of state of war between forestry and hunting for years, with the former having the upper hand - to the chagrin of the hunters," as Obermüller knows.