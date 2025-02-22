Ski jumping: Seifriedsberger third in Hinzenbach

"Cool day"

"It was a cool day. A podium at home is always nice," explained Seifriedsberger on ORF. The Upper Austrian had already finished third and second on her home hill last year. Seifriedsberger explained the "tiled landing" in the second round at 93.5 m with a safety measure. "I lost a bit of rice at the bottom. I got a bit scared because it went like that and I didn't want to take any risks. I still need my knees and I still have a lot to do in the near future."