Prevc wins
Ski jumping: Seifriedsberger third in Hinzenbach
Austria's female ski jumpers put in a strong performance at the first of two World Championship dress rehearsals in Hinzenbach. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger finished third with distances of 87.5 and 93.5 meters, Lisa Eder came fourth 0.4 points ahead of Eva Pinkelnig.
The 19-year-old Slovenian Nika Prevc celebrated her fifth victory in a row, 7.9 points ahead of Germany's Selina Freitag. Prevc extended her lead in the overall World Cup with her 17th victory in total.
However, the third to fifth places also caused jubilation in the red-white-red camp in front of the home crowd. With Julia Mühlbacher in 13th place and Chiara Kreuzer in 21st place, two more Austrians finished in the points.
"Cool day"
"It was a cool day. A podium at home is always nice," explained Seifriedsberger on ORF. The Upper Austrian had already finished third and second on her home hill last year. Seifriedsberger explained the "tiled landing" in the second round at 93.5 m with a safety measure. "I lost a bit of rice at the bottom. I got a bit scared because it went like that and I didn't want to take any risks. I still need my knees and I still have a lot to do in the near future."
Eder promises "full attack"
Lisa Eder missed out on the podium by just 2.4 points and spoke of "jumps that could be improved, but the placement is fine". The team presented itself really well. "Tomorrow we'll go full attack," she promised. On Sunday there is another competition from the normal hill, the real dress rehearsal before the departure to the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
