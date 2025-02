Nepp: “Our healthcare system is collapsing”

Healthcare system collapsing

Dominik Nepp also criticizes the Viennese healthcare system, believing that it has long been overburdened and no longer functions properly. Nepp attributes this primarily to a high level of immigration, which has led to an enormous demand for medical services. As a result, patients have to wait a long time for their treatment. "We see a collapsing healthcare system where people have to wait a miserably long time for the right treatment," says Nepp.