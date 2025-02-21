Jessica Simpson
Alcohol confession: “I was afraid of myself”
What an honest confession! Pop star Jessica Simpson has spoken openly about her alcohol addiction and the fears associated with it. In an interview with "The Cut", she revealed that alcohol had made her a prisoner of her own fears.
The 44-year-old singer believes that being sober has helped her to become more honest and feel more comfortable in her own skin.
Speaking to The Cut, she says: "Around 2016, 2017, I was writing with some of the biggest hitmakers here in Los Angeles. I have songs from that time that I never released because they just didn't feel like me. Every time I wrote, I was a little scared of myself. It was almost too much, especially because I was drinking at the time."
Many things got better without alcohol
The blonde finally made the decision to get sober - and was surprised at how much better she suddenly felt. "When I stopped drinking, the anxiety simply subsided. They disappeared. And it was so much easier for me to be artistic," she reports.
"I thought the more I drank, the cooler I could be and find cool words that rhymed, that weren't as expected." But the opposite was the case: "I was thinking too much when I was drinking."
New album on the way
New On March 21, Jessica is releasing an emotionally charged album entitled "Nashville Canyon Part 1". The musician emphasizes that she is not on the hunt for chart hits. The new work is very different from her previous releases.
"This record wasn't about having a hit. It was just about having a vibe. There's really not much of that in Los Angeles at the moment. It's formulaic. I wanted to break that mold for me personally," explains the singer, who recently announced her separation from husband Eric Johnson.
