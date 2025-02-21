"Resurfaced" version
35-year-old Amiga classic “X-Out” is back!
Publisher ININ is bringing back a classic in video game history: the submarine action hit "X-Out", first released in 1990, in which players have to fend off an alien invasion that, for once, does not originate in space but in the depths of the sea.
The first part was considered the flagship title in the shoot-em-up genre on the Amiga at the time and sent players into the depths at the helm of an armed submarine to read the riot act to the aliens. "X-Out" stood out from the competition with a store system that was extremely versatile for the time, offering a variety of different submarines and weapons to try out.
Developed from scratch
To bring the classic game into the modern age, ININ and developer Ziggurat have reprogrammed the classic game developed in Germany by game studio Rainbow Arts from scratch and adapted it for modern platforms - including with widescreen support, upscaled pixel graphics, better lighting and particle effects and revised (and some completely new) soundtrack tracks.
A local two-player co-op mode has also made it into the new edition, and the store system has been modernized and improved with pre-made submarine configurations to get you into the deep faster. "X-Out Resurfaced" is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Cost: 20 euros.
