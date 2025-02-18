Villach united in pain: Together against terror

The funeral march, which is also attended by high-ranking politicians, crosses the town bridge to the scene of the horror. Wreaths, flowers and letters are laid there; candles are lit before the march continues across the main square up to the town church, where the ecumenical service takes place with Bishop Josef Marketz, Superintendent Manfred Sauer and parish priest Richard Pirker. The words of the representatives of the Catholic and Protestant churches will also be transmitted to the forecourt.