Villach united in pain: Together against terror
A cowardly attack has struck the Carinthian carnival stronghold in the heart. The victims will be remembered at the large funeral march on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, measures are being discussed to provide more protection for the population. We report live.
A gloomy mood, cloudy skies, an icy wind - the carnival town of Villach was very different to normal in February on Tuesday. Thousands of people have come to commemorate the victims of the attack at the weekend.
The funeral march, which is also attended by high-ranking politicians, crosses the town bridge to the scene of the horror. Wreaths, flowers and letters are laid there; candles are lit before the march continues across the main square up to the town church, where the ecumenical service takes place with Bishop Josef Marketz, Superintendent Manfred Sauer and parish priest Richard Pirker. The words of the representatives of the Catholic and Protestant churches will also be transmitted to the forecourt.
The entire funeral march will be held under the strictest security precautions. Road traffic will be cordoned off and the funeral march, church and surrounding area will be monitored and secured. "We are deploying a very, very large number of personnel and technical components," says city police commander Erich Londer. A drone and a helicopter are also used - as well as dog handlers, the Cobra special unit and the Carinthia unit, which is also present at demonstrations.
A team of experts also addressed the issue of security on Tuesday. Governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) and his deputy Martin Gruber (ÖVP) named concrete measures: Increasing the number of law enforcement officers, strengthening the intelligence services and taking stricter action against inflammatory platforms; there is also talk of a TikTok ban.
Kaiser announced a "Carinthian integration contract" in which asylum seekers are obliged to complete a year of integration - including German courses and community service. Progress is to be linked to social benefits. There are also calls for the possibility of checking messenger services and monitoring the private accommodation of asylum seekers. "Hate messages from political Islam must be banned," says Gruber, who welcomes the "mass checks without cause" announced by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.
