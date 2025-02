Zell’s motto: Revenge is best served cold

"We're on a good run at the moment, we're playing with a lot of confidence," says EKZ veteran Philip Putnik. His Bergstädter are still unbeaten after three games in the championship round. Today (19:30), Marcel Rodman's cracks can pick up more important points. However, the next derby against Kitz has a different motto: revenge is best served cold! "We still have a score to settle with Kitzbühel, we want revenge!" says Putnik with determination.