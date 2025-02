New house, new boss: Tirol Holding faces restructuring

The "Lebensraum Tirol Holding", the umbrella organization of Tirol Werbung, Agrarmarketing and Standortagentur, which was founded in 2018 by the then governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) and was also lavishly endowed with taxpayers' money, is heading towards new, more economical times. Almost 30 million euros flow into the holding company every year, which is wholly owned by the state.