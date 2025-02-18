WK balance sheet 2024
209,438 hours of services for Carinthian businesses
The contributions made by Carinthian companies to the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce (WK) amounted to around 35 million euros last year. But this impressive figure is offset by consulting services worth 37 million. The WKK also focuses on transparency and innovation.
"The old image of the Chamber of Commerce as antiquated and stolid is simply no longer true, we are a highly efficient organization," explains WK President Jürgen Mandl proudly at the presentation of the previous year's balance sheet. "The economy finds itself in a thoroughly challenging environment. We support Carinthian companies in various areas."
Member companies have access to WK experts via the service center. "In 2024, we provided 209,438 service hours for 52,806 inquiries. If these were purchased on the market, they would be worth around 37 million euros," explains WK Director Meinrad Höfferer. "This means we are more than returning the 35 million euros in contributions to our members." Services such as representation of interests or educational offers are not included in the calculation.
Good grades and transparent finances
And how satisfied are the members with the performance? "We collect feedback and have sent out 15,000 forms. One fifth took advantage of the opportunity. On average, they gave us a school grade of 1.1," says a satisfied Höfferer. "And we also score highly in external evaluations with our transparency - we publish all official compensation and our financial statements. Anyone who accuses us of not being transparent enough has not done enough research."
At the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce, we are committed to transparency and record all hours in the SAP system. Just like I do in my own company.
Big rush for legal advice
"Almost 80 percent of Carinthian companies with more than 250 employees have used our service," says Jutta Steinkellner, Head of the Service Center. "With almost 15,000 inquiries, legal issues were the most popular. Whether labor, social or general law. We also represent companies in court up to the first instance." Legal matters resulted in cost savings of 450,171 euros for the companies.
Smaller companies with up to ten employees use the chamber's services even less. "The figure is just over 28 percent. We want to promote the topic more - especially online and via social media," says Steinkellner.
Another important point in 2024 was the Chamber of Commerce's business assistance service. An association finances workers if a company is in need due to illness or an accident. "We supported 58 companies with a good 20,000 service hours. A worker is financed for up to 70 days," says Steinkellner.
Focus on start-ups and successors
The WK President describes Carinthia's start-up scene as a "continuous engine that we need". "There were also 2225 start-ups in 2024, and we support young entrepreneurs," emphasized Steinkellner. "After three years, over 80 percent are still on the market, which is an excellent figure. At the Start-up Day on March 27, we offer interested parties all the information they need." But you don't always have to start something new to become an entrepreneur.
"In the next two to four years, around 6,000 businesses will be looking for a successor. In the past, someone from the family took over, but today it's different," explains Jürgen Mandl. "Business succession is all about trust, you need a lot of sensitivity." A dedicated speed dating event is even planned for May 6.
Own AI and expectations of politics
The topic of "artificial intelligence" naturally also leaves the Chamber of Commerce untouched. "Offers can be found and brokered more quickly via WIKI," explains Jutta Steinkellner. "There is a QR code on the new service booklet that entrepreneurs can use to get there."
With regard to the Carinthian state government, the WK President is hoping for reforms. "The state itself can do something about bureaucracy in particular. The government has taken up the cause of being business-friendly, and it should show this now," Mandl demands, explaining the situation at federal level. "I see this with little emotion. We simply need a good government, because industry is currently at a standstill." Compulsory chamber membership could also be discussed: "I am open to the discussion and have good arguments for it."
