209,438 hours of services for Carinthian businesses

With regard to the Carinthian state government, the WK President is hoping for reforms. "The state itself can do something about bureaucracy in particular. The government has taken up the cause of being business-friendly, and it should show this now," Mandl demands, explaining the situation at federal level. "I see this with little emotion. We simply need a good government, because industry is currently at a standstill." Compulsory chamber membership could also be discussed: "I am open to the discussion and have good arguments for it."