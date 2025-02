Prince George impresses with his drawing skills!

Great admiration for George

A portrait of his mother drawn by Prince George was particularly admired. It shows her sitting in an armchair with her hands in her lap and her legs crossed. The pictures of Louis and Charlotte also show Kate, but more colorful. The Princess herself contributed a pencil drawing in which she has drawn Prince Louis with his eyes closed. As you can see: Talent runs in the family. George is even doubly thoughtful. Not only is mom Kate a gifted hobby artist, but so is grandfather King Charles.