Chaos in the USA: Musk even fires nuclear staff

"Nobody knows if he's fired"

Tech billionaire Musk's team, known as the Doge (Department of Government Efficiency), is currently scouring one US agency after another. US President Donald Trump had tasked the Tesla boss with scrutinizing and cutting government spending. Both claim without evidence that, in addition to billions in wasted money, fraud has also been identified. Trump and Musk are not even stopping at the military. The opposition is fuming. "Mr. Musk, this is not a tech startup," says Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer. Musk has no authority to fire civil servants. But the opposition seems rather powerless so far.