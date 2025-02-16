Digital help for family caregivers

Overwhelmed by the disease

Many relatives of people with dementia feel this way at first. According to estimates, there are currently around 6000 people living with some form of dementia in Vorarlberg. This number could double by 2050. The disease poses enormous challenges not only for those affected, but also for their families. There is often a lack of knowledge about existing support services, which means that organizing care can quickly become overwhelming. This is precisely where the "TeleCareHub" research project at Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences comes in.