What makes the two radical troublemakers tick

Alice Weidel is an enigma, a walking contradiction. She dresses elegantly and bourgeoisly, but her rhetoric often descends to the level of drooling beer tents. As fiercely as she lashes out at "those up there", she reacts to criticism with a thin skin. She has been living in a same-sex partnership with a woman from Sri Lanka for years, yet she heads a party that praises an arch-conservative image of the family, seeks to close ranks with right-wing extremists and fantasizes about mass deportations. A balancing act between opportunism and ideology.