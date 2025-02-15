Medical Association: Crisis summit necessary due to budget shortfall

Crisis summit called for

"A country like Austria can and must afford to make healthcare one of the core tasks of the federal government," says Edgar Wutscher, Vice President of the Austrian Medical Association and Chairman of the Federal Association of General Practitioners. The problems are becoming more acute in all federal states, and in some the ÖGK is non-existent as a negotiating partner. A crisis summit with all health policy representatives is therefore urgently needed. "It would be an indictment of a rich country like Austria if the solidarity-based health insurance system were to be ruined," says Wutscher.