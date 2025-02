“You can’t be too sensitive in this business”

"Krone": When did you first come into contact with Sturm, how and through whom?

Susanne Gorny: My family has always been into soccer and my dad was a Sturm fan. But I really got into it at the age of twelve through friends who took me to the Gruabn and then to Sector 25 (the organized fans' sector in the Liebenau stadium at the time). The 25 season ticket was then the logical consequence for years.