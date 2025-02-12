Fentanyl: “Even the drug scene has great respect”

"A pilot project in this regard is currently being planned and prepared - from April, it will also be possible to hand in samples here and have certainty about the ingredients after two days at the latest," announces Carinthia's addiction coordinator. This should not "only" protect against future drug-related deaths, but also have a further effect. "In the course of this, we come into contact with addicts and can explain our options for supporting and combating their addiction. Many people want to kick the habit, but are afraid to take the first step."