Fentanyl: “Even the drug scene has great respect”
The health authorities are also preparing for the new danger. Among other things, with a new range of rapid drug tests.
"We mustn't bury our heads in the sand - given the current trend on the market, it's only a matter of time before fentanyl becomes a problem here too. We have to be that honest," confirms Carinthia's drug coordinator Barbara Binter-Geyer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The expert and her team are in constant contact with colleagues and advice centers in other provinces, where the deadly substance has already found its way into some areas.
We are in constant contact with the police authorities and inform each other about the latest information.
Barbara Binter-Geyer, Suchtkoordinatorin des Landes Kärnten
"In fact, we are not yet aware of any cases of fentanyl - but as with all other illegal substances, the number of unreported cases may naturally be different. What we do know: The scene itself has great respect for it, opiate addicts are afraid. Because the problem that has now been proven is that dealers also use fentanyl as an extender," says the expert.
Testing drugs for fentanyl as an extender
This is also the reason why it is strongly recommended to have the purchased drug tested before use. "This is already possible anonymously and free of charge at the advice centers located throughout the country," says Barbara Binter-Geyer. However, as there is no medical university in Klagenfurt and the substances have to be sent to Graz, the analysis takes several days. This is in contrast to the already established rapid testing centers in Vienna, Innsbruck or Graz. However, these will soon also exist in Carinthia.
"A pilot project in this regard is currently being planned and prepared - from April, it will also be possible to hand in samples here and have certainty about the ingredients after two days at the latest," announces Carinthia's addiction coordinator. This should not "only" protect against future drug-related deaths, but also have a further effect. "In the course of this, we come into contact with addicts and can explain our options for supporting and combating their addiction. Many people want to kick the habit, but are afraid to take the first step."
