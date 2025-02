Marco Odermatt now looks like Erwin Pröll

"Not so bad anymore"

Von Allmen described in the ORF studio how the hairstyle came about. "At first it was my coach, Marco (note: Odermatt) then refined the whole thing a bit." Many Swiss coaches could be seen with large gaps in their hair. "If you look at the group picture, it's not so bad anymore," said von Allmen, before admitting shortly afterwards: "Okay, it's bad."