Spy alert around German Patriot site

Due to the ineffectiveness of the defensive measures, it can be assumed that these were specialized drones, it said. The Schwesing site near Husum is part of the Bundeswehr's air defense units, which also work with the Patriot missile defense system, among other things. It is part of the German armed forces' central training center for anti-aircraft missiles. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Ukrainian soldiers, among others, are trained on Patriot systems at the base.