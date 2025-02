These are the most titillating trends at the erotic trade fair

The Marx Hall in Vienna is well filled on Friday evening. The cliché of the typical visitor to an erotic trade fair remains unfulfilled - the guests are a colorful mix and the proportion of women is very high. Many of them say they came "to look": "We're looking for something that's not junk - in the BDSM sector," says one couple when asked why they decided to visit the fair. And another is pleased: "We have a child-free weekend and thought we'd treat ourselves to some fun!" One man says: "A trade fair is more tangible than eroticism on the internet."