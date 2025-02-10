Startups in Tyrol were brought before the curtain

"An important part of the entrepreneurial landscape"

"Startups are an important part of our economy and reflect the spirit of innovation that makes Tirol's entrepreneurial landscape so special," says Marcus Hofer, Managing Director of Startup.Tirol and the location agency. ÖVP Economic Councillor Mario Gerber adds: "The participants embody the courage to be entrepreneurial, the willingness to try new things and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities. In doing so, they bring dynamism to the domestic business location."