Startups in Tyrol were brought before the curtain

80 participants attended a major event at which Tyrolean start-ups were brought before the curtain. Ten young entrepreneurs were able to present their innovations to investors and a jury.
Curtain up for the diverse startup scene in Tyrol! The so-called "Startup.Tirol Demo Day" took place for the second time in a row these days. A must-attend event for young founders of innovative companies. A total of around 80 participants made the pilgrimage to the event.
In addition to the entrepreneurs, investors, representatives of the location agency and politicians were also present.
Start-ups reflect the innovative spirit that makes Tyrol's corporate landscape so special.
Marcus Hofer
Ideas presented to investors and jury
As part of the "Boost.Up!" funding program, ten promising start-ups were able to present their ideas to investors. These included heating appliances that make heating more cost-effective and sustainable, an AI-supported analysis tool for optimizing athletes' performance, a swiveling rear carrier tent and a memo service that uses speech recognition and AI to create high-quality personalized texts.
The jury prize went to One-Stone Studios, which specializes in automated game development. On the other hand, the company Plasma Cleaning, which offers systems for the plasma cleaning of metal powder in 3D printing. Meanwhile, the public vote went to the startup 21energy, which offers the aforementioned Bitcoin heaters.
The participants embody the courage of entrepreneurship, the willingness to try new things and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities.
Mario Gerber
"An important part of the entrepreneurial landscape"
"Startups are an important part of our economy and reflect the spirit of innovation that makes Tirol's entrepreneurial landscape so special," says Marcus Hofer, Managing Director of Startup.Tirol and the location agency. ÖVP Economic Councillor Mario Gerber adds: "The participants embody the courage to be entrepreneurial, the willingness to try new things and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities. In doing so, they bring dynamism to the domestic business location."
