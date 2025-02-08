Russians in fear
War returnee kills innocent man at bus station
Another horrific murder committed by an ex-soldier recruited from a penal colony has rocked Russia. In the meantime, returnees are likely to have killed hundreds of innocent people in the land of the Kremlin ruler.
One topic has been on everyone's lips in the cities of Dzerzhinsk and Nizhny Novgorod for days: an extremely cold-blooded knife murder at a bus station. As witnesses told the regional online portal "NN.ru", a stranger attacked a man for no reason at all and stabbed him several times. Both the police and the authorities remained silent while footage from a surveillance camera made the rounds online.
The images are terrifying: a man is sitting peacefully on a bench at a bus station when another man stands next to him (see picture below).
Out of nowhere, the stranger stabs the waiting man twice in the chest with a knife. Shocked, the victim tries to defend himself. But the attacker has no mercy. As his victim collapses on the ground, the war returnee stabs him seven more times.
According to reports, the former soldier was arrested and criminal proceedings were initiated.
No protection from bloodthirsty returnees
People in Russia feel less and less safe. While everyday life is constantly becoming harder due to the deteriorating standard of living over the years, war returnees are being unleashed on society without therapy. Most of them are never able to come to terms with their traumas, and for some these lead to unbelievable atrocities. According to the medium "Worstka", at least 242 people have been murdered and at least 227 others seriously injured by fighters returning from Ukraine. A high number of unreported cases is to be feared.
