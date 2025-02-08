War returnee kills innocent man at bus station

No protection from bloodthirsty returnees

People in Russia feel less and less safe. While everyday life is constantly becoming harder due to the deteriorating standard of living over the years, war returnees are being unleashed on society without therapy. Most of them are never able to come to terms with their traumas, and for some these lead to unbelievable atrocities. According to the medium "Worstka", at least 242 people have been murdered and at least 227 others seriously injured by fighters returning from Ukraine. A high number of unreported cases is to be feared.