The vitamin C riddle

The man with the distinctive handwriting was American, but he really wanted to conduct the interview in German - he had studied in Germany for a while. A piece of paper like that is literally waste paper. I have kept this one piece of paper for over 40 years now, the author of the lines has been dead for 30 years. It's about Linus Pauling, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1954. No student of chemistry can avoid the terms that this man introduced to science in the course of his long life. Orbital hybridization, for example. Without it, multiple bonds in molecules could not be explained, there would be no "organic chemistry" as we understand it today. He also discovered what proteins look like in spatial dimensions.