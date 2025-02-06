Parliament constituted
Doskozil: “Earning the trust of the opposition”
The new provincial parliament was constituted after the provincial elections on January 19. Hans Peter Doskozil was re-elected as governor. However, he and his red-green government team did not receive the approval of the opposition. Instead, an outstretched hand was extended to improve the relationship of trust.
Burgenland has been governed by the red-green government since exactly 12.11 a.m. on Thursday. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) and his government team with deputy Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) and the provincial councillors Leonhard Schneemann, Heinrich Dorner and Daniela Winkler (SPÖ) received 19 out of 36 possible votes.
As previously announced, the opposition parties FPÖ and ÖVP spoke out against the government team, and there was no applause either.
This is Doskozil's third term as head of state. In his inaugural speech, he expressed his thanks for the trust placed in him and, with regard to global developments, emphasized that politics is far too often carried out for self-interest and to divide and polarize. "Politicians often present an illusory world. Promises often have no meaning as soon as they are made," Doskozil spoke of "post-rationality". There will be no clientele politics in Burgenland.
"We want to be a government for everyone, that is our task, that is our credo."
"We want to be a government for everyone, that is our task, that is our credo," said the governor, extending his hand to the opposition. He added that work would be done to ensure that there would also be a relationship of trust with the opposition in future. "The talks in advance have shown that such a relationship can be possible," emphasized Doskozil.
"We sat down together and discussed what the people of Burgenland need," said Anja Haider-Wallner, the new Deputy Governor of the Green Party. She named cohesion, common sense and sustainability as the ingredients to these questions. The government program is an effective counter-model to populism.
15 new MPs and lower quota for women
The 23rd legislative period of the Burgenland state parliament began with the swearing-in of the 36 members of parliament (17 SPÖ, 9 FPÖ, 8 ÖVP and 2 Greens). For 15 of them, this is their first term in parliament. In contrast to the previous term, the proportion of women has fallen with only nine MPs.
Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ) was unanimously elected President of Parliament. In her inaugural speech today, she emphasized her determination to bring people together across party lines and to open the doors of Parliament even wider to the population. She will be assisted by Johann Tschürtz (FPÖ) as second President of Parliament and Claudia Schlager (SPÖ) as third President.
The future representatives of the Federal Council were also elected. The FPÖ will send Thomas Karacsony (FPÖ), the SPÖ Thomas Schmid and Mario Trinkl. FPÖ parliamentary group chairman Norbert Hofer was also elected as chairman of the provincial audit committee, his deputy is Thomas Steiner (ÖVP).
Among the numerous guests at the meeting were Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), former provincial governors Hans Niessl and Johann Sipötz (both SPÖ) and former minister and provincial councillor Norbert Darabos (SPÖ).
