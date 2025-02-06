Doskozil: “Earning the trust of the opposition”

This is Doskozil's third term as head of state. In his inaugural speech, he expressed his thanks for the trust placed in him and, with regard to global developments, emphasized that politics is far too often carried out for self-interest and to divide and polarize. "Politicians often present an illusory world. Promises often have no meaning as soon as they are made," Doskozil spoke of "post-rationality". There will be no clientele politics in Burgenland.