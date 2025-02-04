Off to the beach! Rowing ace throws himself into the sea

The sport, which will become an Olympic sport for the first time in Los Angeles in 2028, is still relatively young. Coastal rowing competitions have been held in France since the 1980s. The first world championships in the endurance version of coastal rowing took place in Cannes in 2007. In 2015, the beach sprint became the newest discipline in the international rowing federation. In contrast to flat water rowing, the competition is characterized by the fact that the athletes first have to sprint 600 meters on the beach to the boat, then row, get out of the water and sprint to the finish. "The waves, a different boat - that makes it exciting," says Reim happily. He can try it out for the first time in mid-February, when he goes on a training camp in Sabaudia, Italy. "The location is the same as before. Only this time we won't be in the lagoon as usual, but by the sea."