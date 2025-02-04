New challenge
Off to the beach! Rowing ace throws himself into the sea
Salzburg rower Lukas Reim will try his hand at coastal rowing in the future. This would give the 26-year-old the opportunity to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The beach, the sea and the waves will challenge the rower from Salzburg.
At the end of September, rower Lukas Reim's career was on the brink. The Austrian federation was no longer planning to work with him and his contract with Heeressport was not renewed. After that, the Salzburg native was somewhat up in the air. But he didn't want to mope, he immediately turned his attention to the future. On the one hand, the rowing ace concentrated more on his studies (law and economics), on the other hand he continued to train full-time. "I took a bit of a break and focused more on strength training," explains Reim. As a result, the 26-year-old is now in full shape for his new challenge: coastal rowing.
The sport, which will become an Olympic sport for the first time in Los Angeles in 2028, is still relatively young. Coastal rowing competitions have been held in France since the 1980s. The first world championships in the endurance version of coastal rowing took place in Cannes in 2007. In 2015, the beach sprint became the newest discipline in the international rowing federation. In contrast to flat water rowing, the competition is characterized by the fact that the athletes first have to sprint 600 meters on the beach to the boat, then row, get out of the water and sprint to the finish. "The waves, a different boat - that makes it exciting," says Reim happily. He can try it out for the first time in mid-February, when he goes on a training camp in Sabaudia, Italy. "The location is the same as before. Only this time we won't be in the lagoon as usual, but by the sea."
Thanks to his past as an amateur footballer at youth level, some coaches see a lot of potential in him. "My basic idea would be to play the first competitions in April, May or June. I'm confident, but I'll have a look in Italy," says Reim, who will make a final decision after his first impressions.
In principle, he could compete in the single sculls. However, the mixed double sculls will also be represented at the Summer Olympics. As Tabea Minichmayr, a Möve Salzburg club colleague, is established in coastal rowing and was European champion in the single sculls in 2024, she would be a possible partner for Reim. "Of course, that's also up for debate." Minichmayr herself could also imagine a sporting partnership. "If it suits Lukas, it would of course be a cool thing," said the European champion.
