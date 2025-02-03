RBI clients allegedly involved in Putin’s war

As part of an investigation by the financial news service "Bloomberg", it was revealed that the Russian chemicals group Unichim is said to be a customer of the RBI. The company itself is not on any sanctions list. "According to Bloomberg, it was founded in 2019 and sells various chemicals that are used in medicine and the fertilizer industry, for example. However, Unichim is also said to have supplied a sanctioned company with ingredients that are used in the manufacture of military systems.