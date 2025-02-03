Quick estimate
Inflation on the rise again: 3.3 percent in January
In January 2025, prices rose by 3.3% year-on-year. Compared to December 2024, they rose by 1.1%, according to the flash estimate by Statistics Austria. The price drivers included the services sector with a year-on-year increase of 4.7% and energy with an increase of 3.7%.
By contrast, the price trend for industrial goods had a dampening effect on inflation, with prices rising by 0.9%.
The price increase for energy was predictable: "The jump to 3.3 percent after 2.0 percent in December 2024 is due to the fact that price-dampening measures such as the electricity price brake will no longer be effective from January 2025, grid fees will automatically increase and the CO2 tax has also been raised," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.
Prices for food, tobacco and alcohol also rose
And the high proportion of wage costs ensured that the services sector was the strongest driver of inflation, added Thomas. Prices for food, tobacco and alcohol rose by a below-average 2.7 percent. Statistics Austria recorded a year-on-year price increase of only 0.9 percent for industrial goods.
The EU-wide harmonized consumer price index rose by 3.5 percent in January and by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month. "Inflation rates are expected to fall again as the year progresses," noted Thomas.
