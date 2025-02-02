Vorteilswelt
Search for perpetrators

Brutal thugs broke man’s facial bones

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 12:15

On Sunday, a group of youths attacked a night owl at a bank in Timelkam (Upper Austria) with brutal violence. The unknown thugs attacked the 20-year-old so brutally that he had to be admitted to hospital. The police are now urgently looking for witnesses to the crime and information about the seven teenagers.

0 Kommentare

The 20-year-old from Seewalchen had planned to withdraw money from the ATM at the Sparkasse Timelkam bank at around 2.45 am. In the entrance area, he fatally encountered a group of seven teenagers who were apparently looking for a fight and savagely attacked the young man with their fists and feet. 

The victim was beaten until he was ready for hospital and suffered numerous hematomas as well as a fracture to his face. After initial treatment, the seriously injured man had to be taken to hospital, where he was admitted as an inpatient. 

Photos of teenagers
According to witnesses, the perpetrators may have fled in the direction of Vöcklabruck on the so-called night owl bus. Police officers called for help finally stopped the bus and checked and photographed several young people who were on board at the time.

The photos were then presented to the victim in hospital, but the 20-year-old was unable to clearly identify any of those pictured. The police now hope that the analysis of video recordings of the bank and a pub could possibly lead to the perpetrators. 

The Timelkam police station is asking any other witnesses for information about the case and the unknown persons: 059133/4176-100.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Folgen Sie uns auf