After brutal attack: “No peace in the cemetery”

On Wednesday afternoon, an unimaginably horrific act took place at the St. Leonhard cemetery in Graz: a 73-year-old woman was attacked with a Stanley knife at her husband's grave by an unknown person and injured so badly that she had to undergo emergency surgery. An act, in daylight, in Graz, among 8500 graves. Fear has been running rampant in the provincial capital ever since. Pastor Johann Schrei, who is responsible for the cemetery, is also completely stunned.