Metaphors beyond logic

"GAU" is the abbreviation for "worst-case scenario". So the term "super-GAU" sounds wrong at first. Because if something is the "biggest", there is no increase. But the clever Internet has taught me: "Super", it says, means "beyond", as in classical Latin. Still a contradiction. How can an accident go beyond the "greatest"? You need to read carefully here: We are talking about the biggest accident to be assumed, not the biggest possible accident. For decades, this worst-case scenario was a partial meltdown in a nuclear power plant. Mind you: a partial one! When a full meltdown occurred in Chernobyl, the "beyond" super-GAU was the obvious choice.