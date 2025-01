Sugar beet farmers now have to halve their acreage

Concerns about agreements

On the one hand, less sugar is being consumed in Austria. On the other hand, there is an oversupply across Europe. Many countries in Eastern Europe are well supplied with Ukrainian sugar. Although duty-free imports from Ukraine are coming to an end, the EU Commission is planning an association agreement afterwards. Furthermore, the Mercosur agreement would bring more imports to Europe and distort prices on the domestic sugar market even more, warns LK President Nikolaus Berlakovich.