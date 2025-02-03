This is how Austria’s identity is protected!

Red-white-red pioneers

At the same time, the OeSD Group is an international pioneer in the field of digital identities. The company presented its first prototype for electronic identity and digital ID cards back in 2015. Today, the OeSD Group is developing the "eAusweise" app with the digital driver's license for the Republic of Austria. Austria's specialist expertise in secure identity is also highly regarded internationally. The OeSD Group has already implemented identity projects and digital ID solutions for more than 60 customers on five continents. "We also operate successfully internationally from our location in Austria," says Lackner.