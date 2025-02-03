Digital ID cards
This is how Austria’s identity is protected!
For more than 220 years, the Austrian State Printing House has been a traditional Austrian company with a high international reputation. During this time, not only has the world changed a lot, but also the work of the State Printing Office: what once began with simple passes and wax seals has developed over the centuries into state-of-the-art expertise in analog high-security printing, digital identity apps and electronic identities.
Today, around 250 employees work at the Staatsdruckerei site in Vienna Liesing. The official ID documents of the Republic of Austria are produced and personalized behind the highest security precautions and in a hermetically sealed security area. "The security of personal data is always our top priority," emphasizes Helmut Lackner, Director General of the Austrian State Printing House. A key point: during production, citizens' sensitive personal data remains securely within Austria at all times. "Your passport won't travel anywhere without its owner," Lackner clarifies.
A fact that has proven to be an invaluable advantage, especially in the crises of recent years. Because while the COVID pandemic and the outbreak of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine meant that many delivery routes and travel routes were disrupted, Österreichische Staatsdruckerei ensured a secure supply of highly secure ID documents thanks to its independent production at the Vienna site.
"We produce and personalize as part of the critical infrastructure with Austrian know-how on site in Vienna. With our work, we actively contribute to Austria's security and independence," emphasizes the OeSD Director General. This also makes a positive contribution to Austria's much-cited "resilience", i.e. its independence and resilience in the event of a crisis.
Red-white-red pioneers
At the same time, the OeSD Group is an international pioneer in the field of digital identities. The company presented its first prototype for electronic identity and digital ID cards back in 2015. Today, the OeSD Group is developing the "eAusweise" app with the digital driver's license for the Republic of Austria. Austria's specialist expertise in secure identity is also highly regarded internationally. The OeSD Group has already implemented identity projects and digital ID solutions for more than 60 customers on five continents. "We also operate successfully internationally from our location in Austria," says Lackner.
The in-house specialist knowledge of high-security printing is also passed on to the next generation. "We train our apprentices in various areas, from high-security printing to IT security," says the CEO, proud of the transfer of knowledge to the next generation.
While many companies emigrate to cheap foreign countries, OeSD ensures that jobs are maintained and value is created at home. "We have always believed in Austria and our business location and will continue to do so," Lackner emphasizes. This means that Austrian citizens can rely on secure passports and digital ID cards from the Austrian State Printing House and "made in Austria".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
