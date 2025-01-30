Hamas releases additional Israeli hostages

The agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which came into force on January 19, provides for 33 Israeli hostages to be released within six weeks in exchange for 1904 Palestinian prisoners in an initial phase. Three civilians and four female soldiers have already been released as part of the agreement. Further hostages are to be released on Saturday. The list of remaining hostages who are also to be released includes the Austrian-Israeli dual national Tal Shoham.