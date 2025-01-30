Vorteilswelt
Handover has begun

Hamas releases additional Israeli hostages

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 09:17

More people kidnapped from Israel have been released from their hostage situation in the Gaza Strip. A live television broadcast showed how the Israeli soldier Agam Berger was handed over to representatives of the Red Cross by masked gunmen among the rubble in Jabaliya. According to information published in advance, the German-Israelis Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses and five Thai workers are also to be released today.

Previously, both parties to the conflict had accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.

As Hamas had not released an Israeli-German civilian woman last Saturday as agreed, Israel's army temporarily blocked the return of the Gaza residents who had been displaced to the south to the north of the territory. Following the agreement between Israel and Hamas, people have now been allowed to move to the north of the Gaza Strip for several days.

Handover at various locations
Preparations for the expected handover have begun: At various locations in the north and south of the destroyed coastal strip, crowds of people as well as Islamists dressed in black and wearing masks could already be seen among ruins decorated with Palestinian flags. According to information from Israeli media, the handover was due to begin between 9.00 and 10.00 am (CET).

Jabaliya, Khan Younis and the city of Gaza were mentioned as possible locations. The Israeli television station Channel 13 reported that the Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad would release the two German-Israelis Arbel Yehud (29) and Gadi Moses (80).

The Israeli television station Channel 13 reported that the Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad would release Yehud (29) and Moses (80). Shortly before the expected release, the organization published a video showing Yehud and Moses meeting and hugging. The five Thais were to be handed over to the Red Cross in the city of Gaza.

The released hostages are initially to be taken to an Israeli military camp on the edge of the Gaza Strip and from there to four different hospitals in Israel. In return, 110 Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli prisons.

The agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which came into force on January 19, provides for 33 Israeli hostages to be released within six weeks in exchange for 1904 Palestinian prisoners in an initial phase. Three civilians and four female soldiers have already been released as part of the agreement. Further hostages are to be released on Saturday. The list of remaining hostages who are also to be released includes the Austrian-Israeli dual national Tal Shoham.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

