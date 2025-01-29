Child dies of diphtheria in Germany

The vaccination is included in the free vaccination program in Austria and is vaccinated as part of the six vaccinations according to the two-plus-one schedule in the third, fifth and eleventh to twelfth month of life. According to the recommendation of the National Immunization Committee (NIG), the first booster vaccination should be given at the age of six. In order to quickly contain the current incidence of infection with whooping cough (pertussis), a second booster vaccination is now recommended after five years or at the latest at the age of 14 or 15. According to the NIG, everyone should be vaccinated against diphtheria in combination with tetanus, pertussis and polio.