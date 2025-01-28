Mega plans to combat traffic gridlock in the Zillertal

Fügen bypass necessary as a further step

What good is the best connection to the A12 if there is a bottleneck into the valley? A core project for smoother traffic in the Zillertal is the Fügen bypass. "We have a legally binding decision from the Federal Administrative Court. However, talks with the remaining landowners are still ongoing," explained LHStv. Josef Geisler at the press event in Rotholz. Whether this will be possible by mutual agreement is still written in the stars.