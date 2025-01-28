New Inn bridge too
Mega plans to combat traffic gridlock in the Zillertal
A glimmer of hope against the constant traffic jams: on Tuesday, the state and Asfinag presented a 54 million euro project to alleviate the traffic worries in the Zillertal. The downside: the project will not be launched for at least two years.
You don't have to be a local, you just have to listen to the traffic reports regularly to know one of the bottlenecks in Tyrol - the Zillertal. On some summer days, the A12 and the Achensee road are now jammed. No wonder: around 17,000 vehicles pass through the Brettfall Tunnel (currently being renovated) on average, and up to 28,000 during the winter season.
After years of planning, the state and Asfinag hosted a press event in Rotholz on Tuesday to present the new connection to the Zillertal.
"The total costs amount to 54 million euros. 65 percent will be borne by the state, 35 percent by Asfinag," said LH Anton Mattle, explaining the financial key points.
The traffic circle mainly improves the drainage of the valley.
LHStv. Josef Geisler
Bridge over the Inn with a span of 200 meters
The core of the project is a new Inn bridge with a span of 200 meters, which is being built parallel to the historic stone bridge. There will also be a traffic circle with a diameter of 50 meters. "This will mainly improve the drainage of the valley," explained LHStv. In future, it will be possible to turn onto the highway towards Kufstein more smoothly.
Start of construction targeted for winter 2026/27
Construction of the mega project is scheduled to start during the low water period of the Inn in winter 2026/27. "Then we can expect two to two and a half years until completion," Geisler specified.
Construction work without major disruptions
The promise made by State Construction Director Christian Molzer: "During the construction period, we will be able to maintain the usual level of traffic flow. The existing park-and-ride area can also continue to be used."
Alexander Walcher, Managing Director of Asfinag Baumanagement GmbH, also cited the reduction in the risk of accidents as an important argument for the major investment. Following the press conference, the regional mayors were informed at the agricultural training institute.
The next major project for Strass
Karl Eberharter (Strass) to the "Krone": "For us, this is the next major construction site on our doorstep after the Brettfall project. But the municipality and local residents will have to swallow this in order to achieve long-term improvements in traffic.
Fügen bypass necessary as a further step
What good is the best connection to the A12 if there is a bottleneck into the valley? A core project for smoother traffic in the Zillertal is the Fügen bypass. "We have a legally binding decision from the Federal Administrative Court. However, talks with the remaining landowners are still ongoing," explained LHStv. Josef Geisler at the press event in Rotholz. Whether this will be possible by mutual agreement is still written in the stars.
Zillertalbahn would have to be relocated for Fügen bypass
As reported, the Zillertalstraße (B 169) is to be redesigned in the Fügen North area up to the existing Fügen South junction, with a connection to Harter Straße. The Zillertalbahn would have to be relocated over a length of 1.2 kilometers. The major project is expected to cost around 100 million euros in total.
Local farmers, however, see a "waste of land". One of the farmers would have to cede around 15,000 m³ of land virtually in front of his barn door, which he objected to.
Brettfall tunnel as the next piece in the mosaic
The large-scale renovation of the Brettfall Tunnel is causing fewer problems for the time being. Construction work is currently suspended. Work will continue at the beginning of March - without traffic restrictions. From May to summer, one lane will be necessary again, with a total closure at night. The general renovation should then be completed in 2026.
