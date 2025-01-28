What Red Bull Salzburg’s coach thinks of the new signing

"We apologized to him," explained coach Thomas Letsch with a smile at the press conference ahead of the match against Atletico Madrid (Wednesday, 9pm, Sky Sport Austria). Because on Monday the sun was still shining and it was almost spring weather in Salzburg. The Belgian's first appearance, on the other hand, saw gray clouds hanging in the sky with temperatures in the mid-single digits. "We made it clear to him that it doesn't always have to be like this," said his coach, whose opinion of the new signing is logically positive.