What Red Bull Salzburg’s coach thinks of the new signing
Maximiliano Caufriez should help FC Red Bull Salzburg with his experience. The day before the home game against Atlético Madrid, coach Thomas Letsch also spoke about the new signing from Belgium for the first time. The German also spoke about an apology to the Belgian.
With the loan signing of Maximiliano Caufriez, FC Red Bull Salzburg have secured the services of a central defender. The Belgian was officially presented on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old was already on the pitch at the training center in Taxham.
"We apologized to him," explained coach Thomas Letsch with a smile at the press conference ahead of the match against Atletico Madrid (Wednesday, 9pm, Sky Sport Austria). Because on Monday the sun was still shining and it was almost spring weather in Salzburg. The Belgian's first appearance, on the other hand, saw gray clouds hanging in the sky with temperatures in the mid-single digits. "We made it clear to him that it doesn't always have to be like this," said his coach, whose opinion of the new signing is logically positive.
"We are convinced that he can help us quickly," emphasized the 56-year-old. It was important to add someone to the young central defense "who has already had some experience," said Letsch. "We simply need the right mix. We are convinced that he will do us good."
However, there will be few changes to the central defense against Diego Simeone's star team compared to the 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid. Hendry Blank and Samson Baidoo will be back in the center of defence. Letsch has already revealed that. Caufriez, like new attacking signing Karim Onisiwo, is not eligible to play due to UEFA regulations.
