Tyrol’s economy to grow by less than one percent in 2025

War in Ukraine as a trigger

The expert also explains that "after the coronavirus pandemic came to an end, gross value added in Tyrol rose by 12.5% in real terms in 2022. Tyrol then slipped into the current growth slump as early as 2023 - particularly as a result of the energy crisis in the wake of the war in Ukraine. It therefore fell by 1.0 percent. This weak growth continued in 2024. According to current calculations, real gross value added even fell by 0.5 percent".