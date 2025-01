New face in the top 10, Sinner clearly ahead

Only a mini lead for Sabalenka

In the women's ranking, Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) is now only 186 points ahead of Iga Swiatek after losing her final in Melbourne, while US triumphant Madison Keys has moved up to seventh place and equaled her best ranking to date. The best Austrian is Sinja Kraus in 220th place, while Julia Grabher, who received a wild card in Linz, climbed 22 places to 393rd.