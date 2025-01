Camp madness: This is what drives us into the bush!

I am - forgive me - a jungle camp viewer. Not every season, not excessively, not every day. But over the last few years, I've been regularly hooked on "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" on RTL. Not so much because I always knew the "celebrities" there as soon as they moved in. As a thirty-something on the way to 40, I often only really get to know many influencers and reality TV stars when they are already in camp clothes in the Australian bush.