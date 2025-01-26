800 measures
Top record of the SPÖ all-party government sets the bar high
The SPÖ all-party government in Burgenland has overshot the mark and has introduced more measures than planned during its time in office. It is clear that Governor Doskozil only wants to cooperate with a junior partner capable of making pacts with whom this successful path can be continued.
Tomorrow, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will announce with which party he would like to negotiate a work program for the next five years. One thing is already certain: he wants to further improve the quality of life in all regions and strengthen Burgenland in the long term - just as he did when he still had an absolute majority. The bar is therefore set high for Doskozil's new alliance partner, as 750 measures were successfully implemented between the government's inauguration in February 2020 and October 2024, when an interim report was drawn up to take stock of activities to date. Even then, this was significantly more than the SPÖ had planned for this period with the "Burgenland Plan for the Future".
Many contributions to the further development of the province
Since then, 56 further initiatives have been implemented that have made an important contribution to the further development of Burgenland. For example, the Burgenland Municipal Fund was set up to support the municipalities and a record sum of over 82 million euros was approved for this purpose. In addition, approval procedures for building applicants were simplified enormously, the heating price and housing cost cap was extended once again, the legal basis for charitable work by asylum seekers was created and the Burgenland call-and-collect cab "BAST" was extended to the entire province, which means a comprehensive public transport system in Burgenland.
"We still have big plans"
In addition, the ground-breaking ceremony was held for a sixth educational campus and the first nature park center in Burgenland, Naturpark Rosalia Kogelberg. Furthermore, an additional ÖAMTC emergency helicopter base was opened in Frauenkirchen, a new central laboratory was put into operation at Eisenstadt Hospital, a concept for the first state-wide dementia center was presented, the ground-breaking ceremony for the first hospice center was held and the latest surgical robot used in Austria was put into operation at Oberwart Hospital.
"In total, around 800 initiatives have been implemented. From anti-inflation measures and job security to the expansion of care and healthcare infrastructure, a lot has happened in Burgenland. We have achieved a lot and still have a lot to do," says Doskozil.
How the people of Burgenland benefit
New measures have also got off to a good start since the turn of the year. Almost 300 applications for the 2025 heating price cap have already been received and 9500 registrations have been made for the first nationwide energy community in Austria, the "Fanclub Burgenland". Since the beginning of the year, not only has the Stinatz care support point been in operation and the ground-breaking ceremony for the dementia center in Rechnitz taken place. Five SOWO apartments in Pinkafeld have now also been allocated, enabling families to acquire affordable property at the construction price via the monthly rental payments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.