Top record of the SPÖ all-party government sets the bar high

Tomorrow, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will announce with which party he would like to negotiate a work program for the next five years. One thing is already certain: he wants to further improve the quality of life in all regions and strengthen Burgenland in the long term - just as he did when he still had an absolute majority. The bar is therefore set high for Doskozil's new alliance partner, as 750 measures were successfully implemented between the government's inauguration in February 2020 and October 2024, when an interim report was drawn up to take stock of activities to date. Even then, this was significantly more than the SPÖ had planned for this period with the "Burgenland Plan for the Future".