Plöckenpass road partially reopened

The road will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 25th, when those responsible will also meet at the Plöckenpass to discuss further measures. On Sunday, the road will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The times for the coming weeks will be announced in advance. However, trucks are still banned from driving on the road, while camper vans are permitted.