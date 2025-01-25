Next test derby in New America

And today (14:30) in the second test, they will meet up again with Bregenz, against whom Dornbirn played in League Two last season. The team from the provincial capital also already have a test match under their belts, having narrowly lost 2-1 to Altach last weekend. Coach Regi van Acker and his team started their preparations a week later than the Messestadt side. "Their break was also much shorter, plus the players in professional football have to stick to individual training plans even when they're on vacation. That's different for us now," says Orie, who is looking forward to the clash with Bregenz. "It's a very exciting test for us. I want to see whether we can play together against a stronger opponent. Running and playing against the ball are important. We don't have to be lively today."