Next test derby in New America
FC Dornbirn will host SW Bregenz in New America today (14:30) in their second preparation match. Sporting director Eric Orie is looking forward to the opponent - but also to the quiet work that is once again possible for the Rothosen after a turbulent last year.
After a turbulent last year, Dornbirn has started the new one quietly and the regional league team has been preparing since January 7. "It's almost boring, so little is happening with us," laughs coach Eric Orie, who was part of the club's rollercoaster ride that culminated in forced relegation, the inglorious departure of the president and reorganization proceedings, "but we're already well on track for the spring. However, the preparation is already long and also counts because we can only get onto the artificial turf late in the evening." The Red Shirts have already played one test match, losing narrowly 3:2 to St. Gallen II. Seven more will follow before spring starts in the Regionalliga West in mid-March.
And today (14:30) in the second test, they will meet up again with Bregenz, against whom Dornbirn played in League Two last season. The team from the provincial capital also already have a test match under their belts, having narrowly lost 2-1 to Altach last weekend. Coach Regi van Acker and his team started their preparations a week later than the Messestadt side. "Their break was also much shorter, plus the players in professional football have to stick to individual training plans even when they're on vacation. That's different for us now," says Orie, who is looking forward to the clash with Bregenz. "It's a very exciting test for us. I want to see whether we can play together against a stronger opponent. Running and playing against the ball are important. We don't have to be lively today."
A test pilot
With Bruno Gervasino, the Messestadt team have a test pilot on board. Not completely unknown in Ländle soccer, the 30-year-old striker played for BW Feldkirch in the Vorarlbergliga in spring 2022, scoring five times in eleven games. Serkan Sefil has already been presented as a new signing; the 25-year-old attacker is currently studying at the University of Applied Sciences in Dornbirn. The squad has also been filled out with young home-grown players. "We want to build something long-term again," says sporting director Orie, "we did well in the fall. We want to build on that now."
