Hyundai Inster: The tiny surprise hit
Serious small electric cars are still rare. Well, there are the Citroen e-C3 and Renault 5, but then things start to get thin. And they're not that small either. Enter the Hyundai Inster: it's quite a bit tinier - but offers an unexpected amount of space. And even more.
To get to the point: The Hyundai Inster may only be 3.83 meters long and a petite 1.61 meters wide, but it feels like a big car, drives like a big car and has space like a big car - it seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Its seating and trunk concept is also ingenious.
The rear seats of the four-seater (a five-seater version will follow later) can be folded down and moved in a 50:50 split. When they are pushed all the way back, even 1.90-metre tall people have an almost unbelievable amount of knee room behind them, which is often not found two classes higher. The same applies to headroom. You only sit very close to the door, but that is manageable. You can even push the rear bench forward a little to extend the trunk and still have enough space. It is also very convenient that the backrests can be fixed in several positions.
Seating concept reminiscent of the blessed Twingo
With the rear seat in the front position, the trunk increases from 280 to 351 liters. This includes the space under the solid double floor, which can be removed. When the backrests are folded down, they lock into place and provide an absolutely flat loading surface. Plastic parts attached with Velcro tape even cover the gaps.
The two front seats can also be folded down and lock into place. This creates a huge lying surface that is reminiscent of the first Renault Twingo, but is much more usable. If you put a mattress on it, you get a comfortable bed for two and, to a certain extent, a mini camper. If you also order the 230-volt socket, you even have electricity. All that's missing is a rear tent as an extension, for example for a kitchen or as an anteroom - then you're ready to set off on your journey.
Well equipped for longer distances too
Of course, the Inster is not made for long distances, the gross 42 or 49 kilowatt battery is too small for that. And it's not bigger on the inside than on the outside. But the standard navigation system can calculate a route with automatically inserted charging stops, so at least you don't get stranded and don't have to search long for charging options. Incidentally, the battery is automatically preconditioned in this case - but this can also be activated manually.
So how far can you get? Realistically, no further than 200 kilometers. The net capacity of the larger lithium-ion polymer battery is 46 kilowatt hours and the test car consumed between 16 to 18 and 25 kWh/100 kilometers in winter temperatures, depending on the route. Short winter journeys are just as bad as freeway journeys due to the heating, so the average consumption at the end of the test was around 23 kWh/100 kilometers on the very clear display.
Consumption like a big one
Hyundai gives the WLTP consumption as 15.1 kWh/100 km. This roughly corresponds to the consumption of the BMW i4 eDrive35. The Inster therefore also consumes like a big car.
Charging takes place with a maximum of 85 kW. It takes 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. An 11 kW AC charger is on board as standard, the heat pump costs 1000 euros extra.
Mature driving behavior
The driving performance is perfectly acceptable. With the 115 hp engine, the small Korean seems really lively, even more lively than the standard sprint time of 10.6 seconds would suggest. At 1.4 tons (without driver), the test car is relatively light for an electric car (admittedly, earlier small combustion cars only weighed around half as much). The maximum speed of the Inster version is 150 km/h.
With the smaller battery, the motor only produces 97 hp, which translates into an extra second when sprinting, and the top speed is also 10 km/h lower.
Driving the Hyundai Inster feels like driving a larger car. The chassis doesn't show any weakness and is equipped for all eventualities. It doesn't feel like a small car, but has mature handling, neither bumpy nor spongy. The steering could be set back more precisely, but is otherwise very sensitive and pleasant to handle.
At one point, the Hyundai Inster behaves like a large car, where one would expect something more akin to a small car: At 10.60 meters, the turning circle is larger than that of a VW ID.3, which feels a bit bulky in such a small car.
The braking feel is fine. However, if you want to, you don't need to use the brake pedal that often, as the drive can be adjusted so that the vehicle decelerates sharply and to a standstill when you take your foot off the accelerator pedal. The various recuperation modes can be selected using the steering wheel paddles - why can't all electric cars do this? The digital speedometer screen shows how much energy is currently being drawn or recuperated.
Clear, easy-to-use cockpit
The interior is attractively designed, even though plastic is the predominant material. The Inster is forgiving. Due to the narrow vehicle width, not much more than a safety vest fits into the door compartments, and there are also few storage options. There is a deep compartment in the center console (with an inductive cell phone charger, depending on the equipment) and another underneath (if you don't order a 230-volt socket). Two small cup holders are located between the front seats - in the driver's seat to be precise. The armrest (not in the basic version) can be folded away.
There are two 10.25-inch displays on the dashboard. The one behind the steering wheel shows digital round instruments and a whole host of other information, including several trip data counters. It's all very clearly laid out.
The central touchscreen also has a control system that you quickly get used to. Above all, however, the operation of the Hyundai Inster is so pleasing because there really are a lot of buttons and controls. The air conditioning system has its own control unit and Hyundai has also kept things analog. It's wonderful to activate the seat heating simply by pressing a button. Or the steering wheel heating at the bottom left of the steering wheel with another button.
Wide range of assistants as standard
In addition to analog technology, Hyundai is also at the forefront of digital technology. The Inster has pretty much everything you can imagine as standard. Right up to the radar cruise control with automatic lane guidance, in other words the autopilot, which also works well. Only the front parking sensors are only included from the second equipment level upwards. The rear ones are standard.
Of course, you shouldn't expect something like LED matrix headlights. But there are LED headlights and high beams if you order the lighting package for 890 euros.
The prices
The Inster price list starts at 27,390 euros. With the larger battery from 29,390 euros with the same equipment. The Trend Line then costs another 2000 euros more, which includes things like the sliding rear seat. What you should definitely add is the lighting package for 890 euros, especially for the LED headlights including high beam. Perhaps also the 17-inch Blade rims for 490 euros. This is all standard in the top-of-the-range Cross Line from 33,990 euros, but then you have a Cross look that perhaps not everyone likes.
In addition to the government subsidy of 3000 euros and the official manufacturer subsidy of 2400 euros, the offer sheet for the test car also includes an extra 2000 euros bonus. With this and an insurance bonus of 500 euros, the test car including extras comes to 26,410 instead of 34,310 euros. Whether the Hyundai Inster is affordable can therefore be seen from more than just the price list. However, if you still want the e-car subsidy, you will have to hurry.
You can save yourself the 550 euros for the black paintwork. Light colors look better on the Inster - and one of them is available at no extra charge.
Driving citation
The Hyundai Inster is really tiny, but nevertheless a fully-fledged, very grown-up car - not a matter of course in this class when you look at the Dacia Spring. The design is playful, but completely retro-free. The body shape is most reminiscent of the Suzuki Ignis, otherwise Hyundai plays the childish card. It is smaller than the retro-charmer R5, but offers much more space in the interior and even Citroen can still learn something here in terms of space utilization. If Hyundai ever offers Tiny Houses, you can probably move in with a large family.
In short: the Hyundai Inster is the ideal car for the city and the surrounding area, with which nothing is missing. It even has the right range. Why carry twice the battery weight in the city?
Why?
Incredible use of space
Fine handling
Solid appearance
Why not?
Could be more economical
Or perhaps ...
... Citroen e-C3, Renault 5
