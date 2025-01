Hinteregger: “The family has changed me!”

With leader qualities, but without star airs - that's how Austria Klagenfurt's new signing Martin Hinteregger presents himself at the winter camp in Malta. The "Kärntner Krone" sports director Claudio Trevisan, who traveled with him, takes a close look at the neo-Violet in his analysis - and also spoke to the 2022 Europa League winner about how far he has come, what is still not working - and how much time he is still giving himself.