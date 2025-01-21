Froze to death on the Glockner
Freezing cold became a death trap for Flachgau woman
News about the cold drama on the Grossglockner: the cause of death of the woman from Salzburg has now been officially established. The police are still investigating her experienced companion from Tennengau.
Double-digit sub-zero temperatures and gale-force winds dominated Austria's mountains last weekend. As a result, several mountaineers abandoned their tour of the Grossglockner prematurely on Saturday. Not so a pair of mountaineers from Salzburg. For a 33-year-old woman from Flachgau, the ascent of the 3798-metre-high mountain was to end fatally on Sunday night - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
Even the night-time cold did not deter the couple
The woman from Flachgau and her partner, a 36-year-old man from Tennengau, started out from the Lucknerhaus in Kals at around 6.45 am on Saturday. The two were on touring skis and a splitboard. It took them hours too long to reach the start at Stüdlgrat. The couple went on anyway, got into the night and did not turn back. The couple's partner was considered experienced and well-versed in mountain sports.
Investigation into the partner
As the de facto leader of the tour, the man is likely to face legal consequences. The so-called guarantor position, the possible liability of the experienced person for his companions in the event of an accident, could apply. Investigations are underway into the failure to render assistance and negligent homicide. The final report by the Tyrolean executive is still pending. However, the man from Tennengau is likely to face investigations by the public prosecutor's office.
The conditions on the Glockner that day were brutal, comparable to the extremes on Mount Everest. Temperatures above -30 degrees, intensified by the so-called wind chill factor, were also the young woman's undoing late at night. This has now been officially confirmed by the Tyrolean police. The 33-year-old froze to death just below Austria's highest peak.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
