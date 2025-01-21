Conference with BVB and Liverpool, LIVE from 9pm

BVB managing director Lars Ricken gave his coach a job guarantee, but only for the next game. "Nuri will be on the bench in Bologna with the clear expectation that we now need wins and a sense of achievement," said the 48-year-old. Three points in the time-honored Stadio Renato Dall'Ara would bring the club a big step closer to a direct place in the round of 16 without having to go through the play-offs. Dortmund are currently ninth with twelve points, just behind the top eight.