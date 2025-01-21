Champions League evening
Conference with BVB and Liverpool, LIVE from 9pm
Seventh matchday of the Champions League. Today in the conference: Borussia Dortmund play in Bologna for the future of coach Nuri Sahin, Barca face Benfica and Liverpool welcome Lille. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Match of destiny for Sahin
For Nuri Sahin, the trip to FC Bologna in Emilia-Romagna could be his last official trip as Borussia Dortmund coach. On Tuesday (9 p.m.), the BVB coach faces a fateful match in the Champions League. After three defeats in a row, only three points count for Sahin in the Austrian duel between Marcel Sabitzer and his ÖFB colleague Stefan Posch.
Speculation is already rife in Dortmund about Sahin's possible successor. Sandro Wagner, Erik ten Hag or Roger Schmidt are said to be the candidates. However, Sahin still has the trust of his bosses, even if it is not great. "The arguments that a coach can deliver are on the pitch," said Sahin. He has collected few of these recently, with BVB slipping to tenth place in the German Bundesliga.
BVB managing director Lars Ricken gave his coach a job guarantee, but only for the next game. "Nuri will be on the bench in Bologna with the clear expectation that we now need wins and a sense of achievement," said the 48-year-old. Three points in the time-honored Stadio Renato Dall'Ara would bring the club a big step closer to a direct place in the round of 16 without having to go through the play-offs. Dortmund are currently ninth with twelve points, just behind the top eight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
